AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stake Lessened by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,596 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of AMETEK worth $47,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 8.7% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 44.2% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 423,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,063,000 after purchasing an additional 129,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.3% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 134,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

AMETEK stock opened at $135.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.04. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $84.53 and a one year high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,908 shares of company stock worth $10,247,569. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

