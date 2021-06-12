AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 75.2% from the May 13th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.6 days.

Shares of AMVMF stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.14.

About AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through two segments, AMG Critical Materials and AMG Technologies.

