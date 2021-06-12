AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 75.2% from the May 13th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.6 days.
Shares of AMVMF stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.14.
About AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group
Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.