Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Biechele Royce Advisors’ 4th Largest Position

Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 90.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,697 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 5.4% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $10,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3,036.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.81.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.77. 2,002,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,528. The firm has a market cap of $139.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

