Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Amgen by 3,036.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN opened at $242.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.11. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $139.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.81.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

