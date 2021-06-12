AMO Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $429,218.00 (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. AMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $28.66 million and approximately $429,218.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AMO Coin has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. One AMO Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00061490 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003953 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00022335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.87 or 0.00794384 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,979.87 or 0.08368410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00087134 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin (CRYPTO:AMO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,071,148,719 coins. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

AMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

