Amon Price Tops $0.0057 on Major Exchanges (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Amon coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Amon has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $1,834.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Amon has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00061869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00021737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $287.50 or 0.00800823 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.61 or 0.08374804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00086838 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 708,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official website is amon.tech . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

