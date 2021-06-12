AmonD 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,083.00 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and $7,083.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AmonD has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00058550 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00170446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.56 or 0.00196419 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $402.72 or 0.01121075 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,874.57 or 0.99864941 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 832,935,970 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

