AmonD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,083.00 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 12th. AmonD has a total market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $7,083.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AmonD has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AmonD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00058550 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00170446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.56 or 0.00196419 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.72 or 0.01121075 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,874.57 or 0.99864941 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 832,935,970 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.