Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 100.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Amphenol by 70.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,301,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $943,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920,513 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 48.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,342,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,579,000 after acquiring an additional 436,111 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its position in Amphenol by 72.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 50.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 88.4% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

NYSE APH opened at $68.45 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $69.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In related news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,862.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

