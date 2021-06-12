Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,187 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Amphenol worth $33,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $68.45 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $69.62. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.43.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,862.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

