Ampleforth (AMPL) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.74 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth coin can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00002332 BTC on major exchanges. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $146.25 million and $1.74 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ampleforth

AMPL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth's total supply is 254,242,267 coins and its circulating supply is 174,988,915 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

