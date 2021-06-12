Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,453 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $35,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 13.7% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. First National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ADI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,566.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,936 shares of company stock worth $10,780,627. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices stock opened at $167.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.47 and a fifty-two week high of $167.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.53. The firm has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.