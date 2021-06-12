Analysts Anticipate Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to report sales of $116.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.01 million. Bandwidth reported sales of $76.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year sales of $472.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $462.35 million to $475.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $558.70 million, with estimates ranging from $537.66 million to $575.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.75.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Brian D. Bailey bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $133.79 per share, for a total transaction of $200,685.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,015.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,717 shares of company stock worth $1,041,142. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 57,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 15,669 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at $1,105,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 67,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAND opened at $127.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Bandwidth has a one year low of $107.01 and a one year high of $198.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.19.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

