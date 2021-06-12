Analysts Anticipate FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.59. FirstCash reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FirstCash by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,017,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,503,000 after purchasing an additional 195,837 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,323,000 after acquiring an additional 211,361 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,343,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,112,000 after acquiring an additional 37,023 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in FirstCash by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,985,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,096,000 after acquiring an additional 56,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 981,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,728,000 after purchasing an additional 39,357 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.95. 102,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,846. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.80. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $83.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

