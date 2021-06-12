Analysts Anticipate GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GAN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.81 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 263.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

In related news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,159.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in GAN by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAN during the 4th quarter worth $924,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GAN by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,156,000 after acquiring an additional 772,503 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAN during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAN during the fourth quarter worth $1,034,000. 42.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAN opened at $17.40 on Friday. GAN has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $31.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62. The firm has a market cap of $730.94 million and a PE ratio of -20.47.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

