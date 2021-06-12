Analysts Anticipate GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.03. GreenPower Motor reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

GP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

GP traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.38. The company had a trading volume of 65,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,471. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $363.12 million and a PE ratio of -75.56. The company has a current ratio of 16.82, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.77.

In other news, CEO Fraser Atkinson bought 5,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,078,359.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

