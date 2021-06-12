Analysts Anticipate Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Intellicheck reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDN traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $7.60. 70,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,381. The stock has a market cap of $142.06 million, a PE ratio of -190.00 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Intellicheck by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Intellicheck by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Intellicheck by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

