Analysts Anticipate IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.16). IRIDEX reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 33.84% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million.

IRIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ IRIX opened at $7.74 on Friday. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $120.95 million, a PE ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in IRIDEX by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 146,178 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in IRIDEX by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,407 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth about $1,238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IRIDEX by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth about $742,000. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

