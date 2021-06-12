Analysts Anticipate Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Li Auto.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

Li Auto stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion and a PE ratio of -175.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Li Auto by 518.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

