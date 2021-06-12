Analysts Anticipate NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) will report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. NN reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 209.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NN will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. NN had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.61 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of NN by 18.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NN during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NN during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. THB Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of NN by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 587,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 171,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NN by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,989,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,645,000 after acquiring an additional 86,664 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNBR stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,270. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58. NN has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

