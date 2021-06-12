Analysts Anticipate Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.53 Million

Brokerages predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will report sales of $69.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.50 million and the highest is $70.57 million. Origin Bancorp reported sales of $65.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $274.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $271.40 million to $276.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $266.01 million, with estimates ranging from $256.90 million to $275.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 million.

OBNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $44.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.16. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,442,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 128,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $751,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

