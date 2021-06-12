Analysts Anticipate STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. STAAR Surgical reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STAA. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.01. 267,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,665. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 668.26 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.67.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 1,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $106,296.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,691 shares in the company, valued at $933,921.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $148,409.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 249,961 shares of company stock worth $31,381,334. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,329,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 498,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

