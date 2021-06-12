Analysts Anticipate The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. The Bancorp reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Bancorp.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,102,572.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,530.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,225.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,820 shares of company stock worth $1,860,092. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,224,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $33,684,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $18,483,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,784,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,143,000 after acquiring an additional 344,270 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $5,812,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

TBBK traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. 317,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,019. The Bancorp has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $26.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bancorp (TBBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.