Analysts Anticipate United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $169.40 Million

Analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will report $169.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $167.60 million. United Community Banks posted sales of $149.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year sales of $686.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $683.30 million to $693.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $691.95 million, with estimates ranging from $669.60 million to $710.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Community Banks.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $176.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

In other news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in United Community Banks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 0.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.28. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $36.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.