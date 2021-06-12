Analysts Expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. Beam Global reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Beam Global.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 88.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on BEEM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen began coverage on Beam Global in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beam Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

In related news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,834.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $129,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,192.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $910,100 in the last three months. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Beam Global in the first quarter valued at about $379,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beam Global by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 133,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 29,440 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Beam Global by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Beam Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Beam Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. 48.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $34.74. The company had a trading volume of 147,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,227. Beam Global has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.34 million and a P/E ratio of -42.89.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Global (BEEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.