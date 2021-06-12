Analysts Expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to post sales of $1.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Capri’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Capri reported sales of $451.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 146.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full year sales of $5.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

CPRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 183.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPRI opened at $55.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capri has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $59.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.50.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

