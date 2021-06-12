Analysts Expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to post $70,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80,000.00 and the lowest is $50,000.00. Cardiff Oncology reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full-year sales of $270,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220,000.00 to $310,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 5,512.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDF opened at $7.88 on Friday. Cardiff Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67. The firm has a market cap of $295.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.82.

In related news, Director Rodney S. Markin purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $29,928.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,107.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Brancaccio purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,247. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,825 shares of company stock worth $114,304. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

