Analysts Expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Celsion’s earnings. Celsion reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 67.84% and a negative net margin of 4,423.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Celsion stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Celsion has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSN. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Celsion by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 266,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 109,176 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Celsion during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Celsion by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Celsion during the first quarter worth about $4,825,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsion by 59.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 424,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and vaccines. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary liver cancer.

