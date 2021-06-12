Analysts Expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) to report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. CNO Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNO. Piper Sandler cut shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $24.77 on Friday. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $27.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $576,374.16. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,490,612.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,674. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,584,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,843,000 after buying an additional 1,012,179 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,353,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,617,000 after buying an additional 79,941 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,512,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,906,000 after buying an additional 65,987 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,502,000 after buying an additional 80,512 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,842,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after buying an additional 32,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

