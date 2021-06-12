Analysts Expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $396.94 Million

Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will announce $396.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $394.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $399.00 million. FactSet Research Systems reported sales of $374.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FactSet Research Systems.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $328.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $279.01 and a 52 week high of $365.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total value of $777,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,850.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 22.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,230,000 after buying an additional 17,898 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 148.1% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FactSet Research Systems (FDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.