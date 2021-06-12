Analysts Expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported earnings of ($1.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 151.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PPBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $45.64. 155,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.63. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund acquired 4,200 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $1,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,862.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,162 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 734,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,914,000 after buying an additional 15,105 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $698,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $964,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.