Analysts Expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts forecast that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.03). SM Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $3.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SM Energy.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.38 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,911,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,964 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after buying an additional 1,327,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,045,000 after acquiring an additional 103,310 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 130.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,317 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in SM Energy by 5,100.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,469,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SM traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $21.74. 2,023,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,405,302. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 6.15. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $24.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -8.70%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SM Energy (SM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.