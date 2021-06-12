Analysts Expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will report $1.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $3.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $6.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $7.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 2.91%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 30th. AlphaValue lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth $564,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 23.5% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 25.8% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 113,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 23,342 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 25.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 70,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 409.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,855,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,487,000 after buying an additional 3,901,752 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

