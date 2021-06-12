Analysts Expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.02). U.S. Well Services reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the first quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the first quarter worth $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 741.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77,020 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USWS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. 3,549,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,712,160. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $83.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.74. U.S. Well Services has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $3.37.

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

