Analyzing Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) and First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) and First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Cathay General Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Interstate BancSystem pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Cathay General Bancorp pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Interstate BancSystem pays out 64.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cathay General Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Interstate BancSystem has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and First Interstate BancSystem’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay General Bancorp $743.39 million 4.42 $228.86 million $2.87 14.38 First Interstate BancSystem $680.30 million 4.15 $161.20 million $2.53 17.94

Cathay General Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Interstate BancSystem. Cathay General Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Interstate BancSystem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and First Interstate BancSystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay General Bancorp 35.27% 10.64% 1.33% First Interstate BancSystem 27.23% 9.32% 1.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.5% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and First Interstate BancSystem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathay General Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Interstate BancSystem 0 3 1 0 2.25

Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.98%. First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus price target of $42.33, suggesting a potential downside of 6.71%. Given Cathay General Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cathay General Bancorp is more favorable than First Interstate BancSystem.

Risk & Volatility

Cathay General Bancorp has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Interstate BancSystem has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats First Interstate BancSystem on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits. It also provides loan products, such as commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures. In addition, the company offers trade financing, letter of credit, wire transfer, forward currency spot and forward contract, traveler's check, safe deposit, night deposit, social security payment deposit, collection, bank-by-mail, drive-up and walk-up window, automatic teller machine, Internet banking, investment, and other customary bank services, as well as securities and insurance products. As of January 27, 2021, it operated 38 branches in California; 10 branches in New York; three branches in Illinois; four branches in Washington; two branches in Texas; and one each branch in Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, and Hong Kong, as well as a representative office in Beijing, Taipei, and Shanghai. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors. The company's loan portfolio consists of real estate loans, including commercial real estate, construction, land development, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans; consumer loans; commercial loans; and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations, which include the administration of estates and personal trusts; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and insurance planning. In addition, the company offers marketing, credit review, loan servicing, credit cards issuance and servicing, mortgage loan sales and servicing, indirect consumer loan purchasing and processing, and loan collection services, as well as online and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities in various industries, including agriculture, construction, education, energy, governmental services, healthcare, hospitality, housing, mining, professional services, real estate development, retail, technology, tourism, and wholesale trade. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 150 banking offices located in Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Billings, Montana.

