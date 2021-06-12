Analyzing CF Industries (NYSE:CF) and Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD)

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) and Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.4% of CF Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of CF Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CF Industries and Save Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Industries 0 5 9 0 2.64 Save Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

CF Industries currently has a consensus price target of $49.64, suggesting a potential downside of 7.74%. Given CF Industries’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CF Industries is more favorable than Save Foods.

Profitability

This table compares CF Industries and Save Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Industries 9.52% 7.17% 3.34% Save Foods N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CF Industries and Save Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Industries $4.12 billion 2.80 $317.00 million $1.47 36.60 Save Foods N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CF Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Save Foods.

Summary

CF Industries beats Save Foods on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. It primarily serves cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, traders, wholesalers, and industrial users. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

Save Foods Company Profile

Save Foods, Inc. develops and sells eco-friendly green solutions to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh fruits and vegetables. Its products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aids used in post-harvest treatment added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control both plant and foodborne pathogens. The company also offers SpuDefender product for controlling post-harvest potato sprouts; and FreshProtect product for controlling spoilage microorganisms on post-harvest citrus. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with an oxidizer, and is capable of cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce safer for human consumption or which lead to various forms of decay in fruit and vegetable. Save Foods, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lower Galilee, Israel.

