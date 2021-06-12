Analyzing Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) & NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF)

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) and NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.5% of Pan American Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pan American Silver and NextSource Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pan American Silver 0 1 6 0 2.86 NextSource Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pan American Silver presently has a consensus price target of $38.55, suggesting a potential upside of 22.30%. Given Pan American Silver’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pan American Silver is more favorable than NextSource Materials.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pan American Silver and NextSource Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pan American Silver $1.34 billion 4.95 $177.88 million $1.16 27.17 NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A

Pan American Silver has higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials.

Volatility and Risk

Pan American Silver has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pan American Silver and NextSource Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pan American Silver 18.24% 11.50% 8.61% NextSource Materials N/A N/A -654.29%

Summary

Pan American Silver beats NextSource Materials on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp. in April 1995. Pan American Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. It also holds 100% interest in the Green Giant Vanadium Project situated in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar; and Sagar property that includes 184 claims covering a total area of 8,539.58 hectares situated in the Labrador Trough Region, Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc. and changed its name to NextSource Materials Inc. in April 2017. NextSource Materials Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

