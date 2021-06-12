Anchor Price Down 0.2% This Week (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. In the last seven days, Anchor has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00002240 BTC on major exchanges. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.24 million and approximately $1,979.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00058865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00021549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.18 or 0.00792074 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.20 or 0.08272876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00086151 BTC.

Anchor Coin Profile

Anchor (ANCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,828,134 coins. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

