Anchor Protocol (ANC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $204.12 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $204.12 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.80 or 0.00007879 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008843 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00012827 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,869,015 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars.

