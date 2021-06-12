AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,019 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of AngioDynamics worth $7,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 248.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $83,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,421.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $25.23 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $962.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.87.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 61.71%. The firm had revenue of $71.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.42 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

