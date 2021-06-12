Annapolis Financial Services LLC Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,144 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.1% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Apple by 9,693.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $127.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.75. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Barclays reduced their target price on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.91.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.