ANON (ANON) Price Reaches $0.0046 on Top Exchanges

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 60.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. One ANON coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. ANON has a market cap of $35,109.11 and approximately $11.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ANON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002348 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00058661 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00061251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00022380 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars.

