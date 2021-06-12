Anoncoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $281,374.85 (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Anoncoin has a total market capitalization of $281,374.85 and approximately $54.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anoncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

Anoncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

