Anoncoin Trading 2.8% Higher This Week (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One Anoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular exchanges. Anoncoin has a market cap of $272,884.80 and approximately $316.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Anoncoin has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000049 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 65.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

Anoncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

