AnRKey X Price Hits $0.0454 on Top Exchanges ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. In the last week, AnRKey X has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. AnRKey X has a market cap of $4.15 million and $135,683.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnRKey X coin can currently be purchased for $0.0454 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00058666 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00173611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.22 or 0.00195763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.49 or 0.01130486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,877.59 or 1.00025871 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AnRKey X Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,547,513 coins. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com . AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io

Buying and Selling AnRKey X

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using US dollars.

