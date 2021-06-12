Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AR. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 560,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 233,192 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $1,314,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $1,052,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 453.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 189,269 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 155,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 4.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

