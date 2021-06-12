Antiample (XAMP) Trading Down 8.4% This Week

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One Antiample coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Antiample has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Antiample has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $238.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Antiample alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00060734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00022514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $286.97 or 0.00799621 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,042.87 or 0.08478786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00086778 BTC.

Antiample Profile

XAMP is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Buying and Selling Antiample

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antiample should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Antiample using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Antiample Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Antiample and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.