AntiMatter 24 Hour Volume Reaches $578,573.00 (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. In the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. AntiMatter has a market cap of $5.35 million and approximately $578,573.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001397 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter (MATTER) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 153,296,350 coins and its circulating supply is 10,720,635 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

