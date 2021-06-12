Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,540 ($20.12). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,529 ($19.98), with a volume of 1,348,018 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANTO. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,105 ($14.44).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,720.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. The company has a market capitalization of £15.07 billion and a PE ratio of 42.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.06. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

About Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

