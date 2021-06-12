Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,540 ($20.12). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,529 ($19.98), with a volume of 1,348,018 shares changing hands.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ANTO. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,105 ($14.44).
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,720.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. The company has a market capitalization of £15.07 billion and a PE ratio of 42.12.
About Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
