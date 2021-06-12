Anyswap (ANY) Market Cap Achieves $41.76 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for about $2.24 or 0.00006305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $41.76 million and approximately $243,962.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00057868 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00168778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00195224 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.60 or 0.01110539 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,505.22 or 0.99922875 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

